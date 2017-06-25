Circadian Rhythms 06.25.17

Sunday, June 25, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

A special Live set for you guys. Enjoy!

Also peep our new Spotify playlist where you can find some of our favorite tunes:https://open.spotify.com/user/1289669393/playlist/0I4vVIN5HzFgjPQ8yoYFai

  1. 187 – DJ Mitsu the Beats
  2. Be your girl – Wntr
  3. That’s what makes it hiphop – Tek.lun
  4. Luna – Esta
  5. Eternal relaxation – Kenny Keys
  6. Tribe Called West – Terrace Martin
  7. Four on Six – Wes Montgomery
  8. Vivid Dreams – Kaytranada
  9. Location – Khalid (Ka-Yu remix)
  10. Araruta – Abjo
  11. Reactions – Louie Lastic
  12. Antidote – Travis Scott (Vandelized Edit)
  13. Covered in Money – Matt Deguia
  14. Pink Matter – Sivey Slow Burn X My little Brown Book – John Coltrane & Duke Ellington
  15. Long Beach – Ian Ewing
  16. Time for the Summer – De La Soul
  17. Dem Boys on Crenshaw – K,Le Maestro
  18. See How it Goes – Kay Franklin
  19. Unik – Kojack
  20. Amor E mec – Narco
  21. Cha Cha – D.R.A.M (Mozaic refix)
  22. Mona Lisa – Naji (Cartel remix)