Circadian Rhythms 06.18.17
In today’s show we have a bit of boom-bap, a bit of soul/rnb and some crazy experimental beats. Also we’re starting a Spotify playlist with well curated tracks from past shows and new finds from Jackson and I. You can find it here.
Tracklist:
- Dillatronic 33 – J-Dilla
- Summer thots(Dub) – Kenny Segal
- Methods – Peanut Butter Wolf
- Old School Rules (feat Talib Kweli) – Danger Doom
- Love’s Gonna Save the Day(Instrumental) – Blackalicious
- Ode to Doobie – Mr Carmack
- Relapse – DrewsThatDude, PYRMDPLAZA
- Realize – Benny Sings
- Do We – RNDYSVGE
- Alexis – Monte Booker
- Beggin – Tek.Lun
- Sirens – Sonder
- sobeautiful – Musiq Soulchild
- On & On – ROM feat Bowtye
- Wandering – Singularis
- Dillin – Smokedbeat
- LetMeRideSoul – 9th Wonder
- Redline Graffiti – Junior June