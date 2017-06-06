Circadian Rhythms 06.18.17

Sunday, June 18, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

In today’s show we have a bit of boom-bap, a bit of soul/rnb and some crazy experimental beats. Also we’re starting a Spotify playlist with well curated tracks from past shows and new finds from Jackson and I. You can find it here.

Tracklist:

  1. Dillatronic 33 – J-Dilla
  2. Summer thots(Dub) – Kenny Segal
  3. Methods – Peanut Butter Wolf
  4. Old School Rules (feat Talib Kweli) – Danger Doom
  5. Love’s Gonna Save the Day(Instrumental) – Blackalicious
  6. Ode to Doobie – Mr Carmack
  7. Relapse – DrewsThatDude, PYRMDPLAZA
  8. Realize – Benny Sings
  9. Do We – RNDYSVGE
  10. Alexis – Monte Booker
  11. Beggin – Tek.Lun
  12. Sirens – Sonder
  13. sobeautiful – Musiq Soulchild
  14. On & On – ROM feat Bowtye
  15. Wandering – Singularis
  16. Dillin – Smokedbeat
  17. LetMeRideSoul – 9th Wonder
  18. Redline Graffiti – Junior June