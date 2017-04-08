The Desoto Hour 4/8/17

Saturday, April 8, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling
What’s that, cat?

“The Best Big Bands of the Swing Era”

  1. “Let Me Off Uptown” – Gene Krupa & Anita O’Day
  2. “Chattanooga Choo Choo” – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
  3. “The Good Earth” – Woody Herman
  4. “One ‘o Clock Jump” – Count Basie
  5. “Take the ‘A’ Train” – Duke Ellington
  6. “Holiday in Harlem” – Chick Webb & Ella Fitzgerald
  7. “Skyliner” – Charlie Barnet
  8. “Why Don’t You Do Right?” – Benny Goodman & Peggy Lee
  9. “Artistry in Rhythm” – Stan Kenton
  10. “Flying Home” – Lionel Hampton
  11. “Let’s Have a Party” – Tommy Dorsey & Helen Forrest
  12. “Strictly Instrumental” – Harry James
  13. “Deep Night” – Artie Shaw & His Orchestra
  14. “Ritual Fire Dance” – Buddy Rich
  15. “Blues in the Night” – Jimmy Lunceford
  16. “Twinklin'” – Andy Kirk & Mary Lou Williams