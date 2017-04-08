The Desoto Hour 4/8/17
What’s that, cat?
“The Best Big Bands of the Swing Era”
- “Let Me Off Uptown” – Gene Krupa & Anita O’Day
- “Chattanooga Choo Choo” – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
- “The Good Earth” – Woody Herman
- “One ‘o Clock Jump” – Count Basie
- “Take the ‘A’ Train” – Duke Ellington
- “Holiday in Harlem” – Chick Webb & Ella Fitzgerald
- “Skyliner” – Charlie Barnet
- “Why Don’t You Do Right?” – Benny Goodman & Peggy Lee
- “Artistry in Rhythm” – Stan Kenton
- “Flying Home” – Lionel Hampton
- “Let’s Have a Party” – Tommy Dorsey & Helen Forrest
- “Strictly Instrumental” – Harry James
- “Deep Night” – Artie Shaw & His Orchestra
- “Ritual Fire Dance” – Buddy Rich
- “Blues in the Night” – Jimmy Lunceford
- “Twinklin'” – Andy Kirk & Mary Lou Williams