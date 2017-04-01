The Desoto Hour 4/1/17

Saturday, April 1, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

The Desoto Hour is back!

What could be in store?

Benny Goodman –Roll ‘Em, Vol. 1

  1. “Down South Camp Meeting”
  2. “You Turned the Tables on Me”
  3. “Jam Session”
  4. “Ridin’ High”
  5. “St. Louis Blues”
  6. “Roll ‘Em”
  7. “There’ll Be Some Changes Made”
  8. “Night and Day”

Count Basie –Basie’s Best

  1. “Lady Be Good”
  2. “Flat Foot Floogie”
  3. “Every Tub”
  4. “Boogie Woogie Blues”

Joe Haymes & His Orchestra, 1932-35

  1. “Hummin’ to Myself”
  2. “Lullaby of the Leaves”
  3. “Is I in Love, I Is”
  4. “Am I Wasting My Time”
  5. “There’s Oceans of Love by the Beautiful Sea”
  6. “Can’t Do Without His Love”