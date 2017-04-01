The Desoto Hour 4/1/17
The Desoto Hour is back!
What could be in store?
Benny Goodman –Roll ‘Em, Vol. 1
- “Down South Camp Meeting”
- “You Turned the Tables on Me”
- “Jam Session”
- “Ridin’ High”
- “St. Louis Blues”
- “Roll ‘Em”
- “There’ll Be Some Changes Made”
- “Night and Day”
Count Basie –Basie’s Best
- “Lady Be Good”
- “Flat Foot Floogie”
- “Every Tub”
- “Boogie Woogie Blues”
Joe Haymes & His Orchestra, 1932-35
- “Hummin’ to Myself”
- “Lullaby of the Leaves”
- “Is I in Love, I Is”
- “Am I Wasting My Time”
- “There’s Oceans of Love by the Beautiful Sea”
- “Can’t Do Without His Love”