Slow Riot 4/10/17: we must fight what is truly evil; not what we are told is evil
artist — track
do make say think — anything for now
do make say think — reitschule
this will destroy you — new topia
lymbyc system — generated bodies
moonlit system — skydiver
forrest swords — arms out
trio schmetterling — merry go round
derau — spirited away
tracey chattaway — your hand in mine
the kraken quartet — chance the dog (the song)
yowie — ineffable dolphin communion
antethic –= the moon must be full
tide/edit — dog years
parachute day — thank you notes
zhaoze — 1911 1st mov.
leech — march of the megalomaniacs