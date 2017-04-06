Shillelagh Law – April 6, 2017

Thursday, April 6, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • One More Day Above the Roses – Gaelic Storm
  • Taimse’N Arrears – Cran
  • Northern Jig – Liz Carroll and John Doyle
  • The Wearing of the Green – John McCormack
  • A Bhean A Ti Song – Teada
  • The Nightingale – Karan Casey
  • The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Tommy Makem
  • Black is the Color – Niamh Parsons and Graham Dunne
  • Cruiscin Lan – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy
  • Bootsy the Haggis Eating Cat – The Real McKenzies
  • Rantin Rovin Robin – Hugh Morrison
  • Tell Me Ma – Fighting Jamesons
  • Oro a Stoirin – Sean O hEanaigh
  • Medley – Flook
  • The Curve of the Lake – Gerry O’Connor