Shillelagh Law – April 6, 2017
- One More Day Above the Roses – Gaelic Storm
- Taimse’N Arrears – Cran
- Northern Jig – Liz Carroll and John Doyle
- The Wearing of the Green – John McCormack
- A Bhean A Ti Song – Teada
- The Nightingale – Karan Casey
- The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Tommy Makem
- Black is the Color – Niamh Parsons and Graham Dunne
- Cruiscin Lan – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy
- Bootsy the Haggis Eating Cat – The Real McKenzies
- Rantin Rovin Robin – Hugh Morrison
- Tell Me Ma – Fighting Jamesons
- Oro a Stoirin – Sean O hEanaigh
- Medley – Flook
- The Curve of the Lake – Gerry O’Connor