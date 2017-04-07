Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 7th (“You Better Run to the City of Data Refuge”) Episode 339

Friday, April 7, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_339.mp3

Clip from Parks and Rec
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Keep It Safe” by John’s Little Sister

File this set under UG633 .A79:
“Raise Your Red Flags” by Ego Likeness

File this set under QH78 .E88:
“No Way” by the Dogs
“Extinction” by the Soft Pack

File this set under Z671 .S25:
“Anything You Love That Much You Will See Again” by Joe Gideon and the Shark

“Rescue” by Echo and the Bunnymen

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Smart Cities, Smart Libraries” on Friday, April 14th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/