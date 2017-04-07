Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, April 7th (“You Better Run to the City of Data Refuge”) Episode 339
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_339.mp3
Clip from Parks and Rec
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Keep It Safe” by John’s Little Sister
File this set under UG633 .A79:
“Raise Your Red Flags” by Ego Likeness
File this set under QH78 .E88:
“No Way” by the Dogs
“Extinction” by the Soft Pack
File this set under Z671 .S25:
“Anything You Love That Much You Will See Again” by Joe Gideon and the Shark
“Rescue” by Echo and the Bunnymen
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Smart Cities, Smart Libraries” on Friday, April 14th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/