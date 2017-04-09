Mode 7 – 04/09/17
|
The Sleepy Show
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Lake Hylia
Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Cosmic Cove Galaxy
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Snowpeak
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – Song of Healing
The Great Fairy’s Fountain Theme – Legend of Zelda 25th Anniversary Symphony
Hyper Light Drifter – Flock
No Man’s Sky – Heliosphere
Ori and the Blind Forest – Ori, Lost in the Storm
Firewatch – Prologue
Unravel – Yarny Theme
Abzu – Seriola Lalandi
The Last Guardian – Overture Lore
Journey – Nascence
Journey – The Call
Night Sky – A Sense of Place
Gone Home – See You Soon
Unravel – Credits
To the Moon – Main Theme