Mode 7 – 04/09/17

Sunday, April 9, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists, Shows by Brian Kalish

The Sleepy Show


Markian attempts to put all of the listeners to sleep. We can’t confirm that anyone besides Brian fell asleep though.
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Lake Hylia
Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Cosmic Cove Galaxy
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Snowpeak
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – Song of Healing
The Great Fairy’s Fountain Theme – Legend of Zelda 25th Anniversary Symphony

Hyper Light Drifter – Flock
No Man’s Sky – Heliosphere
Ori and the Blind Forest – Ori, Lost in the Storm
Firewatch – Prologue
Unravel – Yarny Theme

Abzu – Seriola Lalandi
The Last Guardian – Overture Lore
Journey – Nascence
Journey – The Call

Night Sky – A Sense of Place
Gone Home – See You Soon
Unravel – Credits

To the Moon – Main Theme