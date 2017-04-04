Freaker’s Ball | #66 | 2017 April 4
Today we’re doing a Yardbirds retrospective. Remember the Yardbirds? Well, now you will. F-reak-e-rs:::::Ba-l-l.
Track Listing
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Too Much Monkey Business
Smokestack Lightnin
Here ‘Tis
|The Yardbirds
|“Five Live Yardbirds”
|1964
|For Your Love
I’m Not Talking
I Ain’t Done Wrong
|The Yardbirds
|1965
|Evil Hearted You
Still I’m Sad
Heart Full of Soul
Train Kept A-Rollin
|The Yardbirds
|“Having A Rave Up with The Yardbirds”
|1965
|Lost Woman
Over Under Sideways Down
What Do You Want
|The Yardbirds
|“Yardbirds (Roger the Engineer)”
|1966
|Smile on Me
White Summer
Drinking Muddy Water
|The Yardbirds
|“Little Games”
|1967