Freaker’s Ball | #66 | 2017 April 4

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Mitchell Manguno

Today we’re doing a Yardbirds retrospective. Remember the Yardbirds? Well, now you will. F-reak-e-rs:::::Ba-l-l.

Track Listing

Song Artist Album Year
Too Much Monkey Business

Smokestack Lightnin

Here ‘Tis

 The Yardbirds “Five Live Yardbirds” 1964
For Your Love

I’m Not Talking

I Ain’t Done Wrong

 The Yardbirds “For Your Love”
 1965
Evil Hearted You

Still I’m Sad

Heart Full of Soul

Train Kept A-Rollin

 The Yardbirds “Having A Rave Up with The Yardbirds”
 1965
Lost Woman

Over Under Sideways Down

What Do You Want

 The Yardbirds “Yardbirds (Roger the Engineer)” 1966
Smile on Me

White Summer

Drinking Muddy Water

 The Yardbirds “Little Games” 1967