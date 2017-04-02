Circadian Rhythms 04.02.17

Sunday, April 2, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

We’re so grateful that it’s finally spring, and it’s beautiful and lively outside. Check out this week’s show, and we hope that the music brings you a sense of calm as you enjoy this amazing weather.

  1. In your own sweet way – Wes Montgomery
  2. Track Uno – Kaytranada
  3. Dayum – Kenny Keys
  4. Wassup – IAMNOBODI & Insightful
  5. Grown Kids – Giorgio Oehlers
  6. I wish – Nehzuil
  7. Snow – Singularis
  8. Drama – Dayme Arocena
  9. IV – BadBadNotGood
  10. Prudent – Verzache
  11. Burlap –Incognito
  12. Coffee – Roshima
  13. Vem Vem – Sango
  14. Relatividad – Abjo
  15. Atone – West1ne
  16. Thx – Medasin
  17. Jawn Travoltuh – Malice & Mario Sweet
  18. Marvin’s Mood Part 1 and Part 2 – Stro Elliot
  19. Sweet Thing – Dilip
  20. After She – Ka-Yu
  21. .Wake Up – Callum Connor
  22. Candy Shoplift – Dylan Romaine
  23. Pink Matter – Sivey (Slow Burn Edit)
  24. My little Brown Book – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (mash up)