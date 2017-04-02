Circadian Rhythms 04.02.17
We’re so grateful that it’s finally spring, and it’s beautiful and lively outside. Check out this week’s show, and we hope that the music brings you a sense of calm as you enjoy this amazing weather.
- In your own sweet way – Wes Montgomery
- Track Uno – Kaytranada
- Dayum – Kenny Keys
- Wassup – IAMNOBODI & Insightful
- Grown Kids – Giorgio Oehlers
- I wish – Nehzuil
- Snow – Singularis
- Drama – Dayme Arocena
- IV – BadBadNotGood
- Prudent – Verzache
- Burlap –Incognito
- Coffee – Roshima
- Vem Vem – Sango
- Relatividad – Abjo
- Atone – West1ne
- Thx – Medasin
- Jawn Travoltuh – Malice & Mario Sweet
- Marvin’s Mood Part 1 and Part 2 – Stro Elliot
- Sweet Thing – Dilip
- After She – Ka-Yu
- .Wake Up – Callum Connor
- Candy Shoplift – Dylan Romaine
- Pink Matter – Sivey (Slow Burn Edit)
- My little Brown Book – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (mash up)