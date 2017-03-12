Sunday Special – Onkyo/EAI
7:00
Toshimaru Nakamura – nimb #2 + nimb#7
Atsuhiro Ito – Acousmatic 9
Taku Sugimoto – Spoon River II + At the Corner + To Ward
Choi Joonyoung, Hong Chulki, Sachiko M, Otomo Yoshihide – 2
Taku Sugimoto, Gunter Miller, Otomo Yoshihide – Orange
Tetuzi Akiyama – Convulsion (take 2)
Goh Lee Kwang – T1
Toshimaru Nakamura – nimb#1
8:00
Yoshio Machida – Malhar (an exerpt)
Taku Unami & Takahiro Kawaguchi – she walked into a room, and found her absence
Sssd – Is
Astro Twin – Rehersal at Uplink Factory
Tetsuro Yasunaga & Utah Kawasaki – Disk Review 3
Haco – High-Low
Ami Yoshida – Hooooooooon
Xu Fengxia – Waterpearls on Green Leaves
Wuwei & Ulrich Morits – Toy Ships
Dennis Wong – Para_Dot
Me:Mo – Pro.A