Slow Riot 3/13/17: the sky is glorious, turning darker and darker by the day
artist — track
this will destroy you — dustism
dissolve — presume too far
robin guthrie — crescent
movietone — darkness blue-glow
don’t look back — nothing just happens
boxhead ensemble — from this point onward
salaryman — inca picnic
pele — little hunts
clear horizon — a child’s eye
do make say think – bound and boundlessness
Collapse under the empire – sacrifice
blanck mass – hive mind
bark psychosis – inqb8tr
swans – apostate