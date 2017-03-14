Slow Riot 3/13/17: the sky is glorious, turning darker and darker by the day

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 | Posted in Slow Riot by Dylan Thomson

artist — track

this will destroy you — dustism

dissolve — presume too far

robin guthrie — crescent

movietone — darkness blue-glow

don’t look back — nothing just happens

boxhead ensemble — from this point onward

salaryman — inca picnic

pele — little hunts

clear horizon — a child’s eye

do make say think – bound and boundlessness

Collapse under the empire – sacrifice

blanck mass – hive mind

bark psychosis – inqb8tr

swans – apostate