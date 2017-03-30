Shillelagh Law March 30, 2017
- The Six Rat Rovers – Paddy and the Rats
- Mary the One Eyed Prostitute, Who Saved Us from Certain Death on the High Seas, God Rest Her One Eyed Soul – The Dreadnoughts
- Wild Mountain Thyme – The Rumjacks
- Old Dun Cow – Fiddler’s Green
- The Irish Rover – The Tossers
- Scots Wha Ha’e – The Real McKenzies
- Loyal To No One – Dropkick Murphys
- Revolution – Flogging Molly
- Cameos – Enter the Haggis
- Rosie – Young Dubliners
- Right With the World – The Elders
- Wild Rover – Barleyjuice
- Walk on the Moon – Great Big Sea
- Galway Girl – The High Kings
- Johnny McEldoo – Seamus Kennedy
- New York Girls – Gaelic Storm
- The Parting Glass – The Pogues