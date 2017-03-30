Shillelagh Law March 30, 2017

Thursday, March 30, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law, Shows by Alexander Leavitt
  • The Six Rat Rovers – Paddy and the Rats
  • Mary the One Eyed Prostitute, Who Saved Us from Certain Death on the High Seas, God Rest Her One Eyed Soul – The Dreadnoughts
  • Wild Mountain Thyme – The Rumjacks
  • Old Dun Cow – Fiddler’s Green
  • The Irish Rover – The Tossers
  • Scots Wha Ha’e – The Real McKenzies
  • Loyal To No One – Dropkick Murphys
  • Revolution – Flogging Molly
  • Cameos – Enter the Haggis
  • Rosie – Young Dubliners
  • Right With the World – The Elders
  • Wild Rover – Barleyjuice
  • Walk on the Moon – Great Big Sea
  • Galway Girl – The High Kings
  • Johnny McEldoo – Seamus Kennedy
  • New York Girls – Gaelic Storm
  • The Parting Glass – The Pogues