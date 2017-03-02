Shillelagh Law – March 2, 2017
- If I Should Fall from the Grace of God – The Pogues
- Killala: The Opening Theme and Coach Ride – The Chieftains
- Little Sadie – John Doyle
- The Bay of Biscay – Karan Casey
- Sound the Pibroch – Murder the Stout
- Ye Jacobites By Name – Hugh Morrison
- Come Out Ye Black & Tans – The Wolfe Tones
- An T-Ull – Dervish
- Monymusk Lads – Old Blind Dogs
- The Buzzard – The Old Blind Dogs
- Quand Soufflent Les Anges (When Angels Breathe) – Andre Brunet & Nicolas Quemener
- Nervous Breakdown – Willis Clan
- The Parting Glass – Rootabeggar