Shillelagh Law – March 2, 2017

Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted in Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • If I Should Fall from the Grace of God – The Pogues
  • Killala: The Opening Theme and Coach Ride – The Chieftains
  • Little Sadie – John Doyle
  • The Bay of Biscay – Karan Casey
  • Sound the Pibroch – Murder the Stout
  • Ye Jacobites By Name – Hugh Morrison
  • Come Out Ye Black & Tans – The Wolfe Tones
  • An T-Ull – Dervish
  • Monymusk Lads – Old Blind Dogs
  • The Buzzard – The Old Blind Dogs
  • Quand Soufflent Les Anges (When Angels Breathe) – Andre Brunet & Nicolas Quemener
  • Nervous Breakdown – Willis Clan
  • The Parting Glass – Rootabeggar