Psych Out! set list 3/8/17
artist – album – track
(guest host Raoul)
Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paradiso U.F.O – Lord of the Underground: Vishnu and The Magic Elixir – Vishnu and the Magic Elixir
High Rise – Dispersion – Mainliner
Moonshake – Eva Luna – Spaceship
Spritualized – Lazer Guided Melodies – You Know its true
Red Krayola – Fingerpainting – A Sow With an Abbess’s Bonnet Is Sitting on Four Rock-Objects and Singing Along With Them. The Song Sounds Like a Cheater, And Is Imprisoned in a Striped Toy Box Because Its Aims Are Not Recognizable. On Top of the Box Is a Head That Could Be Elvis’s, If He Had Survived This
Oneida – A place called El Sahddai’s – Go There
Von LMO – Red Resistor – Flying Saucer 88