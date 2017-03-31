Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 31st (“Copyright Hawks and Doves”) Episode 338

Friday, March 31, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_338.mp3

Clip from A Fair(y) Use Tale
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Good Guys and Bad Guys” by Camper Van Beethoven

Interview with David Lowery of Cracker and The Trichordist

File this set under KF3030.1 .P37:
“Steve’s Hornpipe” by Cracker

Continued interview with David Lowery

File this set under T-U-S-K:
“Brown Eyes” by Fleetwood Mac (the original version)
“Brown Eyes” by Camper Van Beethoven (the cover version)

“Too Much Monkey Business” by Chuck Berry

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Run to the City of Data Refuge” on Friday, April 7th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/