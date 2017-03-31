Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 31st (“Copyright Hawks and Doves”) Episode 338
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_338.mp3
Clip from A Fair(y) Use Tale
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Good Guys and Bad Guys” by Camper Van Beethoven
Interview with David Lowery of Cracker and The Trichordist
File this set under KF3030.1 .P37:
“Steve’s Hornpipe” by Cracker
Continued interview with David Lowery
File this set under T-U-S-K:
“Brown Eyes” by Fleetwood Mac (the original version)
“Brown Eyes” by Camper Van Beethoven (the cover version)
“Too Much Monkey Business” by Chuck Berry
