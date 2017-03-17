Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 17th (“Bibliometrics, Yay-hoo!”) Episode 337
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_337.mp3
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Numbers” by Big Harp
Interview with Tara Malone of the Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library
File this set under HF1131 .I582 1999:
“Georgie Don’t You Know” by Outrageous Cherry
“You Better Believe Me” by Celia and the Mutations
“With My Face on the Floor” by Emitt Rhodes
Continued interview with Tara Malone
File this set under PS648.S3 L53:
“New Number Order” by Shellac
“Slow Numbers” by Morphine
Continued interview with Tara Malone
File this set under GV691.G43x B89:
“Love Buzz” by the Shocking Blue
“I’m a King Bee” by Slim Harpo
Credits: “Found a Job” by Leonard Cohen
“Ya-hoo” by Spasma
