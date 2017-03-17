Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 17th (“Bibliometrics, Yay-hoo!”) Episode 337

Friday, March 17, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_337.mp3

Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Numbers” by Big Harp

Interview with Tara Malone of the Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library

File this set under HF1131 .I582 1999:
“Georgie Don’t You Know” by Outrageous Cherry
“You Better Believe Me” by Celia and the Mutations
“With My Face on the Floor” by Emitt Rhodes

Continued interview with Tara Malone

File this set under PS648.S3 L53:
“New Number Order” by Shellac
“Slow Numbers” by Morphine

Continued interview with Tara Malone

File this set under GV691.G43x B89:
“Love Buzz” by the Shocking Blue
“I’m a King Bee” by Slim Harpo

Credits: “Found a Job” by Leonard Cohen

“Ya-hoo” by Spasma

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Spoti-FIGHT! III” on Friday, March 24th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/