Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 10th (“The Liberated Archive”) Episode 336
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_336.mp3
Clip from Ian MacKaye
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Stir it Now” by Sam Chatman
Interview with Itza Carbajal of the Liberated Archive Forum planning committee
File this set under QD471 .N84:
“Radical” by Skin Patrol
“Radical Flyer” by Kill to Kill
Continued interview with Itza Carbajal
File this set under PS648.S3 L53:
“Blazin’ the Trail” by Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers
“Born in the Country” by Judy Roderick
Continued interview with Itza Carbajal
File this set under JF799 .C66:
“Look at me, I’m You” by the Blossom Toes
“Picture my Face” by Teenage Head
Credits: “Into the Void (Sealth)” by Soundgarden
“Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” by Blind Willie McTell
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Bibliometrics!” on Friday, March 17th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/