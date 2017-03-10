Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 10th (“The Liberated Archive”) Episode 336

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_336.mp3

Clip from Ian MacKaye
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Stir it Now” by Sam Chatman

Interview with Itza Carbajal of the Liberated Archive Forum planning committee

File this set under QD471 .N84:
“Radical” by Skin Patrol
“Radical Flyer” by Kill to Kill

Continued interview with Itza Carbajal

File this set under PS648.S3 L53:
“Blazin’ the Trail” by Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers
“Born in the Country” by Judy Roderick

Continued interview with Itza Carbajal

File this set under JF799 .C66:
“Look at me, I’m You” by the Blossom Toes
“Picture my Face” by Teenage Head

Credits: “Into the Void (Sealth)” by Soundgarden

“Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” by Blind Willie McTell

