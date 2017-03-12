Mode 7 – 03/12/17

Sunday, March 12, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

Smash Bros Remix Show


In celebration of Jeremy finally getting access to a Wii U, and finally being in possession of all the Smash Bros. games, we’re playing classic video game tracks and their Smash remixes! The first half of the playlist is all original songs, and the second half is (mostly) Smash remixes, with some requests thrown in here and there. Enjoy!
The Playlist!

Super Mario Galaxy – Good Egg Galaxy
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Song of Storms
F-Zero – Mute City
Kirby Super Star – Gourmet Race
Razor Scooter Freestyle GBC – Track 2
Mega Man 2 – Opening Theme
Pokemon Gold/Silver – Boss Remix v.2 – GlitchxCity
Donkey Kong Country 2 – Stickerbush Symphony

Metroid – Brinstar
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Island (Day)
Ocarina of Time – Gerudo Valley
Wario Ware: Touched! – Ashley’s Song

Super Smash Bros for Wii U/3DS – Good Egg Galaxy (Remix)
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Song of Storms
Super Smash Bros Melee – Mute City
Mario Tennis (GBC) – Game Point
Super Smash Bros Melee – Fountain of Dreams
Super Smash Bros for Wii U/3DS – Mega Man 2 Medley
Fire Emblem Fates – Lost in Thoughts All Alone (English)

Super Smash Bros Brawl – Bramble Blast
Super Smash Bros for Wii U/3DS – Gerudo Valley
Undertale – Hopes and Dreams – Sayonara Maxwell
Wario Ware: Touched! – Ashley’s Song – Siivagunner