Mode 7 – 03/12/17
Smash Bros Remix Show
The Playlist!Mode 7
Super Mario Galaxy – Good Egg Galaxy
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Song of Storms
F-Zero – Mute City
Kirby Super Star – Gourmet Race
Razor Scooter Freestyle GBC – Track 2
Mega Man 2 – Opening Theme
Pokemon Gold/Silver – Boss Remix v.2 – GlitchxCity
Donkey Kong Country 2 – Stickerbush Symphony
Metroid – Brinstar
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Island (Day)
Ocarina of Time – Gerudo Valley
Wario Ware: Touched! – Ashley’s Song
Super Smash Bros for Wii U/3DS – Good Egg Galaxy (Remix)
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Song of Storms
Super Smash Bros Melee – Mute City
Mario Tennis (GBC) – Game Point
Super Smash Bros Melee – Fountain of Dreams
Super Smash Bros for Wii U/3DS – Mega Man 2 Medley
Fire Emblem Fates – Lost in Thoughts All Alone (English)
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Bramble Blast
Super Smash Bros for Wii U/3DS – Gerudo Valley
Undertale – Hopes and Dreams – Sayonara Maxwell
Wario Ware: Touched! – Ashley’s Song – Siivagunner