Girl Rock – March 28th 2017

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Gwen Kvasnicka

Aimee Mann – Goose Snow Cone

The Weather Station – Everything I Saw
Amy O – Honeysuckle

Atta Boy – Saccharine
Tanya Davis – Eulogy for You and Me
Infinity Crush – Feel My Body Move

Boosegumps – Art of Losing
Long Beard  -Hates the Party
The Aquadolls – Guys Who Skate

Ex Hex – Don’t Wanna Lose
Vagabon – Sharks
Strawberry Runners – When We Were Good

JayMay – This Isn’t Love
Moonrise Nation – Hide Your Fire

AdriAnne Lenker – Gone
Julia Weldon – All I Gave Her

Little Brutes – Make Our Own Way