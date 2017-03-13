Circadian Rhythms 03.12.17
We’re already on show #20 and we’re switching things up! From now on we’ll be doing live DJ sets instead of the usual stop and play of earlier shows. Hope you continue to vibe with us. Have a great week.
- Soul Swing – Melodiesfonie
- Rain Drops – Freddie Joachim
- Biggie X Nas X J-Dilla Mashup – J.Rocc
- When you know it – IAMNOBODI (Swindail Remix)
- Girls – Harris Cole
- Moodolude #2 – Evil Needle
- How Do You Love Me – Xavier Omar
- Anytime Anyplace – Janet Jackson
- Magic Johnson – Max Graef & Glenn Astro
- Dance For Blessings – Sango
- Touchy Subject – Tehbis
- Rise/Set – Sam Gellaitry
- 15 – Orijanus
- Show me What you go (instrumental) – Dj Jazz Jeff
- Darkest Light – Lafayette Afro Rock Band
- Depend on me feat Tay Lee – The Dirty Ol Men (Biggie Tribute Album)
- Peace and Love – Tall Black Guy
- I just want you to know – R.O.M
- Be Alright – Jarreau Vandal
- Suicide blades – Mura Masa
- Follow – Tom Misch and Laura Misch (Flofilz remix)
- Down Here on The Ground – Grant Green
- Hiccup – Verzache
- Get You – Daniel Caesar
- Stay – J-louis