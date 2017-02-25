The Desoto Hour

Saturday, February 25, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Please, get jazzy on it.

Count Basie – Basie’s Best

  1. “Lady Be Good”
  2. “Flat Foot Floogie”
  3. “Every Tub”
  4. “Boogie Woogie Blues”

Ted Weems and His Orchestra – Marvellous!

  1. “Come On, Baby!”
  2. “Harmonica Harry”
  3. “Mysterious Mose”
  4. “Slappin’ the Bass”
  5. “Washing Dishes With My Sweetie”
  6. “Egyptian Ella”
  7. “Jig Time”
  8. “Play That Hot Guitar!”
  9. “Oh, Mo’Nah!”
  10. “My Favourite Band”

Benny Goodman – Seven Come Eleven

  1. “Seven Come Eleven”
  2. “Sweet Lorraine”
  3. “And the Angels Sing”
  4. “I Only Have Eyes for You”
  5. “Slipped Disc”
  6. “Limehouse Blues”

The Complete Artie Shaw, Volume II

  1. “Prosschai”
  2. “Deep Purple”
  3. “I’m Coming Virginia”
  4. “Pastel Blue”
  5. “You Grow Sweeter as the Years Go By”
  6. “You’re So Indifferent”
  7. “Snug as a Bug in a Rug”
  8. “If You Ever Change Your Mind”

Charlie Barnet, Vol. II

  1. “Afternoon of a Moax”
  2. “The Reverie of a Moax”
  3. “Leapin’ at the Lincoln”
  4. “Echoes of Harlem”
  5. “Lament for a Lost Love”
  6. “Spanish Kick”
  7. “The Wrong Idea”
  8. “Lois”