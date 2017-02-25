The Desoto Hour
Please, get jazzy on it.
Count Basie – Basie’s Best
- “Lady Be Good”
- “Flat Foot Floogie”
- “Every Tub”
- “Boogie Woogie Blues”
Ted Weems and His Orchestra – Marvellous!
- “Come On, Baby!”
- “Harmonica Harry”
- “Mysterious Mose”
- “Slappin’ the Bass”
- “Washing Dishes With My Sweetie”
- “Egyptian Ella”
- “Jig Time”
- “Play That Hot Guitar!”
- “Oh, Mo’Nah!”
- “My Favourite Band”
Benny Goodman – Seven Come Eleven
- “Seven Come Eleven”
- “Sweet Lorraine”
- “And the Angels Sing”
- “I Only Have Eyes for You”
- “Slipped Disc”
- “Limehouse Blues”
The Complete Artie Shaw, Volume II
- “Prosschai”
- “Deep Purple”
- “I’m Coming Virginia”
- “Pastel Blue”
- “You Grow Sweeter as the Years Go By”
- “You’re So Indifferent”
- “Snug as a Bug in a Rug”
- “If You Ever Change Your Mind”
Charlie Barnet, Vol. II
- “Afternoon of a Moax”
- “The Reverie of a Moax”
- “Leapin’ at the Lincoln”
- “Echoes of Harlem”
- “Lament for a Lost Love”
- “Spanish Kick”
- “The Wrong Idea”
- “Lois”