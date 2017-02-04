The Desoto Hour 2/4/17

Saturday, February 4, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Image result for cab calloway

Please, step inside.

Cab Calloway – Mr. Hi. De. Ho.

  1. “Gotta Darn Good Reason Now”
  2. “Saint-Louis Blues”
  3. “Is That Religion?”
  4. “Some of These Days”
  5. “Nobody’s Sweetheart”
  6. “Saint-James Infirmary”
  7. “Minnie the Moocher”
  8. “Doin’ the Rhumba”

Benny Goodman – Live at Carnegie Hall

  1. “I Got Rhythm”
  2. “Blue Skies”
  3. “Lock Lomond”
  4. “Blue Room”
  5. “Swingtime in the Rockies”
  6. “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon”
  7. “China Boy”

The Complete Tommy Dorsey, Volume IV

  1. “That Stolen Melody”
  2. “Barcarolle”
  3. “Hymn to the Sun”
  4. “My Cabin of Dreams”
  5. “You’re My Desire”
  6. “Am I Dreaming”
  7. “In My Meditations”
  8. “Am I Dreaming”

The Big Band Sound

  1. “La Bamba” – Mongo Santamaria
  2. “Thunderball” – Percy Faith
  3. “Blue Moon” – Bobby Hackett
  4. “Downtown” – Les & Larry Elgart
  5. “Semper Fidelis” – Andre Kostelanetz

James P. Johnson – Charleston

  1. “Charleston”
  2. “If I Could Be With You One Hour Tonight”
  3. “Caprice Rag”
  4. “Selections from ‘Runnin’ Wild'”
  5. “Snowy Morning Blues”
  6. “Steeplechase Rag”

A Jazz Piano Anthology

  1. “Tiger Rag” – Art Tatum
  2. “Liza” – Teddy Wilson

 

 