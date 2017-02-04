The Desoto Hour 2/4/17
Please, step inside.
Cab Calloway – Mr. Hi. De. Ho.
- “Gotta Darn Good Reason Now”
- “Saint-Louis Blues”
- “Is That Religion?”
- “Some of These Days”
- “Nobody’s Sweetheart”
- “Saint-James Infirmary”
- “Minnie the Moocher”
- “Doin’ the Rhumba”
Benny Goodman – Live at Carnegie Hall
- “I Got Rhythm”
- “Blue Skies”
- “Lock Lomond”
- “Blue Room”
- “Swingtime in the Rockies”
- “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon”
- “China Boy”
The Complete Tommy Dorsey, Volume IV
- “That Stolen Melody”
- “Barcarolle”
- “Hymn to the Sun”
- “My Cabin of Dreams”
- “You’re My Desire”
- “Am I Dreaming”
- “In My Meditations”
The Big Band Sound
- “La Bamba” – Mongo Santamaria
- “Thunderball” – Percy Faith
- “Blue Moon” – Bobby Hackett
- “Downtown” – Les & Larry Elgart
- “Semper Fidelis” – Andre Kostelanetz
James P. Johnson – Charleston
- “Charleston”
- “If I Could Be With You One Hour Tonight”
- “Caprice Rag”
- “Selections from ‘Runnin’ Wild'”
- “Snowy Morning Blues”
- “Steeplechase Rag”
A Jazz Piano Anthology
- “Tiger Rag” – Art Tatum
- “Liza” – Teddy Wilson