The Desoto Hour 2/18/17

Saturday, February 18, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Welcome to The Desoto Hour!

Billy May – A Band Is Born!

  1. “There Is No Greater Love”
  2. “I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plan”
  3. “Mayhem”
  4. “When My Sugar Walks Down the Street”

Benny Goodman – Roll ‘Em, Volume 1

  1. “One Sweet Letter From You”
  2. “I’ve Been There Before”
  3. “Make With the Kisses”
  4. “I Thought About You”
  5. “Bluebirds in the Moonlight”
  6. “Peace, Brother!”
  7. “Beyond the Moon”
  8. “Honeysuckle Rose”

Tootin’ Through the Roof, Volume I

  1. “When You’re Smiling” – Joe Thomas
  2. “Love Walked In” – Joe Thomas
  3. “You Were Meant for Me” – Joe Thomas
  4. “East of the Sun” – Joe Thomas
  5. “Love You Funny Thing” – Hot Lips Page
  6. “Bloodhound (Take 1)” – Hot Lips Page
  7. “Bloodhound (Take 2)” – Hot Lips Page
  8. “You Come in Here, Woman” – Hot Lips Page

Big Bands at the Waldorf, Live Broadcasts 1938-40

  1. “You Got Me” – Richard Himber
  2. “They Say” – Richard Himber
  3. “The Yam” – Richard Himber
  4. “Please Come Out of Your Dream” – Richard Himber
  5. “I Was Only Window Shopping” – George Olsen
  6. “My Souvenir” – George Olsen
  7. “There’s a Rainbow Around the Moon Tonight” – George Olsen
  8. “Where in the World” – George Olsen
  9. “Silver on the Sage” – George Olsen
  10. “Isn’t It Wonderful” – George Olsen

One Night Stand With Ziggy Elman

  1. “Hup-Je-De-Bee”
  2. “The Girl From Texas”
  3. “You’re Mine You”
  4. “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime”
  5. “The Night Is You”
  6. “Dolores”

Soft and Swinging

  1. “The Sweetest Sounds” – Lester Lanin
  2. “A Lot of Livin’ to Do” – Lester Lanin
  3. “Never on Sunday” – Ray Conniff
  4. “Stella by Starlight” – Ray Conniff