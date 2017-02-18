The Desoto Hour 2/18/17
Welcome to The Desoto Hour!
Billy May – A Band Is Born!
- “There Is No Greater Love”
- “I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plan”
- “Mayhem”
- “When My Sugar Walks Down the Street”
Benny Goodman – Roll ‘Em, Volume 1
- “One Sweet Letter From You”
- “I’ve Been There Before”
- “Make With the Kisses”
- “I Thought About You”
- “Bluebirds in the Moonlight”
- “Peace, Brother!”
- “Beyond the Moon”
- “Honeysuckle Rose”
Tootin’ Through the Roof, Volume I
- “When You’re Smiling” – Joe Thomas
- “Love Walked In” – Joe Thomas
- “You Were Meant for Me” – Joe Thomas
- “East of the Sun” – Joe Thomas
- “Love You Funny Thing” – Hot Lips Page
- “Bloodhound (Take 1)” – Hot Lips Page
- “Bloodhound (Take 2)” – Hot Lips Page
- “You Come in Here, Woman” – Hot Lips Page
Big Bands at the Waldorf, Live Broadcasts 1938-40
- “You Got Me” – Richard Himber
- “They Say” – Richard Himber
- “The Yam” – Richard Himber
- “Please Come Out of Your Dream” – Richard Himber
- “I Was Only Window Shopping” – George Olsen
- “My Souvenir” – George Olsen
- “There’s a Rainbow Around the Moon Tonight” – George Olsen
- “Where in the World” – George Olsen
- “Silver on the Sage” – George Olsen
- “Isn’t It Wonderful” – George Olsen
One Night Stand With Ziggy Elman
- “Hup-Je-De-Bee”
- “The Girl From Texas”
- “You’re Mine You”
- “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime”
- “The Night Is You”
- “Dolores”
Soft and Swinging
- “The Sweetest Sounds” – Lester Lanin
- “A Lot of Livin’ to Do” – Lester Lanin
- “Never on Sunday” – Ray Conniff
- “Stella by Starlight” – Ray Conniff