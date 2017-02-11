The Desoto Hour 2/11/17

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Special thanks to David Buchbinder for coming on the show! Odessa Havana will be at City Winery on March 2, 2017.

What’s the news?

“Walk to the Sea” – Odessa Havana

Benny Goodman – Air Play

  1. “In a Mist”
  2. “Margie”
  3. “You Go to My Head”
  4. “You’re Driving Me Crazy”
  5. “Lullabye in Rhythm”
  6. “Bumble Bee Stomp”

Bobby Sherwood and His Orchestra, 1944-1946

  1. “And Suddenly It’s Spring”
  2. “A Sure Thing”
  3. “After Hours”
  4. “Joshua Fit De Battle of Jericho”
  5. “Like Someone in Love”
  6. “Blue Lou”

On Tour With the New Glenn Miller Orchestra

  1. “Pennsylvania Six-Five Thousand”
  2. “Rainbow Rhapsody”
  3. “Johnson Rag Cha Cha”
  4. “Kalamazoo”
  5. “I Know Why”
  6. “Once Upon a Keyboard”

The Fabulous Dance Band of Jan Garber

  1. “I Love My Baby”
  2. “You Turned the Tables on Me”
  3. “Three Little Words”
  4. “I Hear a Rhapsody”
  5. “Blue (and Brokenhearted)”
  6. “At Sundown”

Charlie Barnet, Vol. II

  1. “Harlem Speaks”
  2. “Wild Mab of the Fish Pond”
  3. “Phyllysse”