Sunday Special – Lost in Oscillation
Art by Connie Xu
The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
Oppenheimer Analysis – Cold War
Autumn – Not Afraid to Die
Black Marble – Portland U
1000 Ohm – I Think She Understood
Chris & Cosey – October (Love Song)
Cabaret Voltaire – Just Fascination
Anne Clark – Sleeper in Metropolis
Linear Movement – In My Head
Deux – Sex & Trouble
Futurisk – Lonely Streets
Martin Dupont – Inside Out
Blouse- Time Travel
Caroline K – Animallatice
Visonia – Die Reisen (feat. Dopplereffekt)
Marie Davidson – Denial
Essaie Pas – Lights Out
Boy Harsher – Pain
Circuit 7 – Video Boys
De Ambassade – Geen Genade
Richenel – Gentle Friend
Martial Canterel – Epics
Transfigure – Translation
Tres – Operator
Moderne – Video Ideale
The System – Almost Grown
The Electronic Circus – Direct Lines