Sunday Special – Lost in Oscillation

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 | Posted in Sunday Special by Dylan Thomson

Art by Connie Xu

The Space Lady – Synthesize Me

Oppenheimer Analysis – Cold War

Autumn –  Not Afraid to Die

Black Marble – Portland U

1000 Ohm – I Think She Understood

Chris & Cosey – October (Love Song)

Cabaret Voltaire – Just Fascination

Anne Clark – Sleeper in Metropolis

Linear Movement – In My Head

Deux – Sex & Trouble

Futurisk –  Lonely Streets

Martin Dupont –  Inside Out

Blouse- Time Travel

Caroline K – Animallatice

Visonia – Die Reisen (feat. Dopplereffekt)

Marie Davidson – Denial

Essaie Pas – Lights Out

Boy Harsher – Pain

Circuit 7 – Video Boys

De Ambassade –  Geen Genade

Richenel – Gentle Friend

Martial Canterel – Epics

Transfigure – Translation

Tres – Operator

Moderne – Video Ideale

The System – Almost Grown

The Electronic Circus – Direct Lines