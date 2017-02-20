Sunday Special – Asians in DIY

Monday, February 20, 2017 | Posted in Sunday Special by Dylan Thomson

Hana Vu – Caught Up

Unity – Days

No Vacation – Dream Girl

Japanese Breakfast – The Woman That Loves You

Asobi Seksu – Thursday

Meat Market – Dig Deep

Toro y Moi – 109

Henoheno – On My Way

Dirty Beaches – Elli

Deerhoof – The Devil and his Anarchic Surrealist Retinue

Mitski – My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars

Ami Dang – A Strange Community

Yeasayer – Grizelda

Crying – Wool In The Wash

Kishi Bashi – It All Began With a Burst

Craft Spells – After the Moment

Jay Som – 1 Billion Dogs

toe – Hangyaku Suru Fuukei

Chinese Football – 守门员

Covet – Charybdis

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down –  The Evening

Kohinoorgasm – Call for Peace (Aman)

Meth Wax – Gravity Bong

Hooded Fang – Impressions

Subsonic Eye – Cosmic Realignment

High Sunn – Roses

Dying Adolescence – end of high school

yourboyfriendsucks! – The Capital of Poland is Shanghai

Floating Room – Sad God

Mini Dresses – End the Night

CASTLEBEAT – Change Your Mind

L.A. Girlfriend – Swoon

Boyz & Girl – Be My Friend