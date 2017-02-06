Slow Riot 2/6/17: defeat clenched from the jaws of victory, how do we escape this nullity?
artist — track
maybeshewill — opening
this town needs guns — elk
don caballero — june is finally here
tera melos — sunbun
covet — ares
hella – better get a broom!
by the end of tonight — delirious where have you been
zazen boys — sabaku
snooze — actually extreamely
you slut! — cut & shut
mono — legend
silencio — 13hirteen
envy — mystery and peace
charts and maps — in the town of machine
the mercury program — sun blizzard
yowie — i could care less
tatran — WW III
earwig — strapped out
blueneck — seven