Slow Riot 2/27/17: Ils m’attristent, mais je vais continuer de battre contre leurs croyances
joensuu 1685 — nothingness
brokeback — another routine day breaks
pell mell — interloper + on approach
pan american — hall and skylight
.o.rang — orang
tristeza — golden hill + beige finger
fridge — aphelion
meanwhile, back in communist russia — holomovement
pretend — wrapped in fantasy
legs like tree trunks — annabel
pneu — knife fight
the redneck manifesto — hibernation statement
leech — totem & tabu
circle — argent
polmo polpo — sky histoire