Slow Riot 2/13/17: our battles are fought with iron, forged by our broken hands
artist — track
eluvium — windmills
sleepmakeswaves — tundra
silend island — trinidad
toe — kodoku no hatsumei
loud exit — alva
unwed sailor — internal reality
coil — fire of the mind
slint — don, aman
mogwai — r u still into it
kairon; irse — sinister waters i + ii
tide/edit — ten
surfer like g did — big golden capital a
surfer like g did — bring me the first aid kit
surfer like g did — reload reload!
deadstar — all your worries
the ills — waltz on mars
ni — non
weary eyes — illuminate you