Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 3rd (“This is What Democracy Sounds Like”) Episode 332
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_332.mp3
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“National Hum” by Constantines
Interview with Danielle Russell and Katrina Vandeven (Women’s March on Washington Archives Project)
File this set under ML3556 .S26:
“Bourgeois Blues” by Leadbelly
“I Wish I Knew How it would Feel to be Free” by Nina Simone
“Hellnation” by the Dead Kennedys
Continued interview with Danielle Russell and Katrina Vandeven
File this set under D802.E9 M54:
“Heard Too Much About” by Crass
“Do You Like Me Like That?” by Bratmobile
“Youth of Today” by Youth of Today
Continued interview with Danielle Russell and Katrina Vandeven
File this set under F200 .J66:
“Which Side Are You On?” by the Almanac Singers
“Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around” by Sweet Honey in the Rock
Credits: “B+A” by The Beta Band
“Bring tha Noize” by Public Enemy featuring Anthrax
