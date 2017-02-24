Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 24th (“Digital Resilience”) Episode 335
Clip from Maxell advertisement
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Fight the Fight” by Living Colour
Interview with Dawn Wright of ESRI
File this set under QE522 .K713:
“Cut it Out” by Kitten
“Volcano” by the Presidents of the United States of America
Continued interview with Dawn Wright
File this set under D568.4 .L4:
“Heartbeats” by the Knife
“Clouds” by Borns
Continued interview with Dawn Wright
File this set under LB1042 .B34:
“Cruel Summer” by Karen Elson
“Sad Songs and Waltzes” by Cake
Credits: “Give It Up” by Public Enemy
“No Return” by The Kinks
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Library Freedom Project” on Friday, March 3rd!
