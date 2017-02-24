Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 24th (“Digital Resilience”) Episode 335

Friday, February 24, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Clip from Maxell advertisement
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Fight the Fight” by Living Colour

Interview with Dawn Wright of ESRI

File this set under QE522 .K713:
“Cut it Out” by Kitten
“Volcano” by the Presidents of the United States of America

Continued interview with Dawn Wright

File this set under D568.4 .L4:
“Heartbeats” by the Knife
“Clouds” by Borns

Continued interview with Dawn Wright

File this set under LB1042 .B34:
“Cruel Summer” by Karen Elson
“Sad Songs and Waltzes” by Cake

Credits: “Give It Up” by Public Enemy

“No Return” by The Kinks

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Library Freedom Project” on Friday, March 3rd!

