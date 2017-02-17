Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 17th (“Preserving Decision-Making Data”) Episode 334
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_334.mp3
Clip from Soapdish
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Bad Decision” by Double Man
Interview with Mary Molinaro of the Digital Preservation Network (DPN)
File this set under TP149 .L68:
“By the Time it Gets Dark” by Sandy Denny
“Point five” by Native Mode
Continued interview with Mary Molinaro
File this set under PS3572 .A4284 A93:
“Who Made Who” by AC/DC
“Ranger Danger” by the Heligoats
Continued interview with Mary Molinaro
File this set under QC995 .E296:
“That Girl’s Gone” by Versus
“Next of Kin” by Alvvays
Credits: “Fopp” by Soundgarden
“Opportunity” by Sugar & Bleach
