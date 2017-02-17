Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 17th (“Preserving Decision-Making Data”) Episode 334

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_334.mp3

Clip from Soapdish
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Bad Decision” by Double Man

Interview with Mary Molinaro of the Digital Preservation Network (DPN)

File this set under TP149 .L68:
“By the Time it Gets Dark” by Sandy Denny
“Point five” by Native Mode

Continued interview with Mary Molinaro

File this set under PS3572 .A4284 A93:
“Who Made Who” by AC/DC
“Ranger Danger” by the Heligoats

Continued interview with Mary Molinaro

File this set under QC995 .E296:
“That Girl’s Gone” by Versus
“Next of Kin” by Alvvays

Credits: “Fopp” by Soundgarden

“Opportunity” by Sugar & Bleach

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Digital Resilience” on Friday, February 24th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/