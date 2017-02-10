Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 10th (“A Digital Dark Age”) Episode 333
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_333.mp3
Clip from Reply All
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Dark Ages” by Phil Smith and Corsage
Interview with Rick Whitt of Google, author of Through a Glass, Darkly
File this set under QB843 .B55 B58:
“Black Hole” by the Urinals
“Black Hole (part 2)” by the Ant
Continued interview with Rick Whitt
File this set under CB478 .V2313:
“7 Times Around the Sun” by the Jim Jones Revue
“Independence Day” by Elliot Smith
“Palm of Your Hand” by Cake
Continued interview with Rick Whitt
File this set under PZ4.C9533:
“The Mine” by Akua Naru
“Pit” by the Dead Milkmen
“Cellar” by the Silkies
Credits: “Thickfreakness” by The Black Keys
“Survive” by the Bags
