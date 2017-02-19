Mode 7 – 02/19/2017
|
The Casino Show
Super Mario Sunshine – Hotel Delfino Casino
F-Zero GX – Shotgun Kiss (Casino Palace)
Sonic Mania – Studiopolis Zone
Sonic Adventure DX – Casinopolis (Dilapidated Way)
Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald – Mauville Game Corner
Tales of the Abyss – Casino
Payday 2 – Razormind
Vegas Stakes – Golden Paradise Casino
New Super Mario Bros – Luigi Casino Minigames
Rockman Xover – Arcade Man (8-bit)
Shenmue – Slot House
Skullgirls – Where Money Flows Like Water
Pokemon Duel – Battle Theme
Fire Emblem Heroes – Tutorial Theme
Touhou 11 ~ Subterranean Animism – Walking the Streets of a Former Hell
10 Billion Wives – Main Theme
VOEZ – Shamisen Drives the Wind
Cytus – Solar Wind
Hachi Hachi – Ultimate Combat
Love Live: School Idol Festival – After School NAVIGATORS (Off-Vocal)
Pokemon GO – Walking Theme