Mode 7 – 02/19/2017
The Indie Drops Show
MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune vs. Zombies – EXistence
Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones – Since the Dark
Tokyo Necro – Departed
The Last Story – Dance of Death
Secret of Mana – Did you See the Ocean
Xenoblade Chronicles – Satorl, the Shimmering Marsh (Night)
Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising – Super Power!
Pepsiman – Boss
Marvel vs Capcom 3 – Theme of Galactus
Touhou 8 ~ Imperishable Night – Flight in the Bamboo Cutter ~ Lunatic Princess
Final Fantasy X HD Remaster – Seymour’s Theme
100% Orange Juice – Tomomo’s Theme
Final Fantasy X HD Remaster – Seymour Battle
Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum – Battle! Champion Cynthia
Super Mario Galaxy – Final Bowser Battle
Splatoon – I Am Octavio (Phase 3)
Machinarium – The Bottom
Super Meat Boy – The Battle of Lil’ Slugger
Hyper Light Drifter – Vignette: Panacea
VVVVVV – Potential for Anything
Va-11 HALL-A – Base of the Titans