Mode 7 – 02/19/2017

Sunday, February 26, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Indie Drops Show


Today’s music is split unevenly between Brian’s music that he had to drop from previous shows and Jeremy’s music from indie games.
The Playlist!

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune vs. Zombies – EXistence
Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones – Since the Dark
Tokyo Necro – Departed
The Last Story – Dance of Death
Secret of Mana – Did you See the Ocean
Xenoblade Chronicles – Satorl, the Shimmering Marsh (Night)

Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising – Super Power!
Pepsiman – Boss
Marvel vs Capcom 3 – Theme of Galactus
Touhou 8 ~ Imperishable Night – Flight in the Bamboo Cutter ~ Lunatic Princess
Final Fantasy X HD Remaster – Seymour’s Theme
100% Orange Juice – Tomomo’s Theme

Final Fantasy X HD Remaster – Seymour Battle
Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum – Battle! Champion Cynthia
Super Mario Galaxy – Final Bowser Battle
Splatoon – I Am Octavio (Phase 3)

Machinarium – The Bottom
Super Meat Boy – The Battle of Lil’ Slugger
Hyper Light Drifter – Vignette: Panacea
VVVVVV – Potential for Anything
Va-11 HALL-A – Base of the Titans