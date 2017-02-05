Mode 7 – 02/05/2017
|
The Tranquil Show
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Midna’s Lament
Chrono Trigger – Mystery of the Forest
Final Fantasy VI – Relm’s Theme
Chrono Cross – Home Arni
Undertale – Fallen Down
Final Fantasy VI – Celes’s Theme
Earthbound – Smiles and Tears
Red Dead Redemption – Far Away
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – The Price of Freedom
The World Ends with You – Calling
Portal 2 – Cara Mia Addio
Terranigma – Main Theme
Half-Life 2 – Triage at Dawn
Braid – Lullaby Set
Persona 4 – Reverie
Kingdom Hearts – Traverse Town
Xenoblade Chronicles – Memories (I’m Gonna Be Remix) – Siivagunner
ABZU – Delphinus Pelphis