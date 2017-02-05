Mode 7 – 02/05/2017

Sunday, February 5, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Tranquil Show


Jeremy got hung up on a song from Lala Land that sounded like a Zelda song, and then made an entire set based on how tranquil it sounded.
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Midna’s Lament
Chrono Trigger – Mystery of the Forest
Final Fantasy VI – Relm’s Theme
Chrono Cross – Home Arni
Undertale – Fallen Down
Final Fantasy VI – Celes’s Theme

Earthbound – Smiles and Tears
Red Dead Redemption – Far Away
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – The Price of Freedom
The World Ends with You – Calling
Portal 2 – Cara Mia Addio

Terranigma – Main Theme
Half-Life 2 – Triage at Dawn
Braid – Lullaby Set
Persona 4 – Reverie
Kingdom Hearts – Traverse Town
Xenoblade Chronicles – Memories (I’m Gonna Be Remix) – Siivagunner
ABZU – Delphinus Pelphis