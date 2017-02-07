Goldsoundz – February 7th, 2017

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Andrew Shumway

Gillian Moss – “Mirror Mantra”
So Much Light (feat. Vivian) – “Bad News”
Amber Arcades – “It Changes”
Faded Paper Figures – “Figured it Out”

The Airplanes – “Block Street Bop”
Surfer Blood – “Frozen”
Bad Bad Hats – “Shame”
Answering Machine – “Nose Job”

Superorganism – “something for your M.I.N.D.”
CAIROBI – “Lupo”

Katie Gately – “Tuck”
Gap Dream – “Shine Your Light”

Bop English – “Dani’s Blues (It Was Beyond Our Control)”
Cloud Nothings – “Internal World”
The Landing – “Stars In Motion”