Goldsoundz – February 14th, 2017
Valentine’s Day Special: Songs About Love and Heartbreak
Freedom Fry – “My Valentine”
MGMT – “Plenty of Girls in the Sea”
Dream Wave – “Tell Her How You Feel”
Satchmode – “Hall & Oates”
The Boy Least Likely To – “Be Gentle with Me”
Tyler Lyle – “The Golden Age & The Silver Girl”
Sufjan Stevens – “Casimir Pulaski Day”
The Future Kings of Nowhere – “Like a Staring Contest”
The Mountain Goats – “No Children”
Jeff Mangum – “I Love How You Love Me”
Noah and the Whale – “2 Atoms In A Molecule”
Humming House – “Fly on (Forever Is Better With You)”
Paul Baribeau – “Strawberry”
Miniature Tigers – “I Never Want Our Love to End”
Kishi Bashi – “m’lover”
Bright Eyes – “First Day Of My Life”