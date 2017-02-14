Girl Rock – Cheesy/Angsty Valentine’s Day Show
~cheesy~
Ingrid Michaelson – You and I
Gregory and the Hawk – Boats and Birds
Anna Scouten (covering Bright Eyes) – First Day of My Life
Meiko – Stuck On You
The Prettiots – Dream Boy
Hayley Kiyoko – Girls Like Girls
Alvvays – Archie, Marry Me
Mitski – Strawberry Blonde
~angsty~
Paramore – That’s What You Get
Oh Wonder – Without You
Ryn Weaver – Sail On
Sara Bareilles – Gonna Get Over You
God Help the Girl – God Help the Girl
Pomplamoose – Bust Your Kneecaps
Kate Nash – Merry Happy
Beyoncé – Single Ladies