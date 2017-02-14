Girl Rock – Cheesy/Angsty Valentine’s Day Show

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Zeya Luo

~cheesy~

Ingrid Michaelson – You and I
Gregory and the Hawk – Boats and Birds
Anna Scouten (covering Bright Eyes) – First Day of My Life

Meiko – Stuck On You
The Prettiots – Dream Boy
Hayley Kiyoko – Girls Like Girls

Alvvays – Archie, Marry Me
Mitski – Strawberry Blonde

~angsty~

Paramore – That’s What You Get
Oh Wonder – Without You
Ryn Weaver – Sail On

Sara Bareilles – Gonna Get Over You
God Help the Girl – God Help the Girl

Pomplamoose – Bust Your Kneecaps
Kate Nash – Merry Happy

Beyoncé – Single Ladies

 