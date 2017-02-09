Full Album Appreciation 2/9/17
This Morning’s Album:
Tone on Tail – Pop
This album had a few releases but the one I played specifically looked like this.
Tones on Tail was a little project started around 1982 by Daniel Ash, Glenn Campling, and Kevin Haskings that came after Bauhaus and before Love And Rockets. The band’s name is a reference to the way calibration tones were recorded on the “tail” of reel to reel tapes. As far as I can tell they were just a real chill band, some friends playing tunes.
Hope y’all Enjoyed!