Full Album Appreciation 2/2/17
This Morning’s Album:
Yes – Fragile
Yeah these guys are famous. The did that song ‘Owner of a Lonely Heart’, which turned out the same way Creep did for Radiohead. That song is not on this album.
Anyway, found the original vinyl in the station so couldn’t resist sharing it. Also, here’s a nice lil tidbit from the inside cover:
Hopefully y’all can read that.
Since Fragile is only 41 minutes or so, I played side one of Tales from Topographic Oceans after. Here’s something interesting from the inside cover of that album: