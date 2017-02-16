Full Album Appreciation 2/16

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Posted in Playlists by Samantha Bartlett

This Morning’s Album:

Yoko Ono – Season of Glass
then part of side 2 of the album Feeling the Space

Displaying IMG_20170221_153336.jpg
Displaying IMG_20170221_153257.jpg
Displaying IMG_20170215_153951449.jpg
Displaying IMG_20170221_153235.jpg
Displaying IMG_20170221_153217.jpg

Say what you will about Yoko Ono, I think she’s great and her music got way overshadowed by the whole John Lennon thing and that was real unfortunate. I’m not going to talk about it here because it doesn’t define her and there are plenty of resources for y’all to look that up yourselves.

As an individual Yoko Ono was a Japanese multimedia artist specializing in performance art and music. She was a massive political activist and still is today, protesting everything that needs to be protested. I would say more but really her work speaks for itself.