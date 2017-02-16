Full Album Appreciation 2/16
This Morning’s Album:
Yoko Ono – Season of Glass
then part of side 2 of the album Feeling the Space
Say what you will about Yoko Ono, I think she’s great and her music got way overshadowed by the whole John Lennon thing and that was real unfortunate. I’m not going to talk about it here because it doesn’t define her and there are plenty of resources for y’all to look that up yourselves.
As an individual Yoko Ono was a Japanese multimedia artist specializing in performance art and music. She was a massive political activist and still is today, protesting everything that needs to be protested. I would say more but really her work speaks for itself.