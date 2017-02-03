Friday Night Fish Fry 2/3/17

Friday, February 3, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • —–
  • John Lee Hooker – Baby Baby
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Walk A Long Time
  • Louisiana Red – Back Door Friend
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Just Got Paid (Live)
  • The Black Keys – Keep Me
  • Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
  • —–
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Strong Man Holler
  • Magic Slim – Highway Is My Home
  • Son Seals Blues Band – Mother-in-Law Blues
  • J.B. Hutto – Tell Me Mama
  • —–
  • Mudcat – Sangria Wine
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have To Go
  • Sean Costello – Sail On
  • —–
  • The Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Mr. Frank Edwards – Chicken Raid
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • —–
  • Ray Charles – I’ve Got News For You
  • Luther Johnson – Lonesome In My Bedroom
  • Pinetop Perkins – Caldonia
  • —–
  • Furry Lewis – E St. Louis Blues
  • Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
  • Sleepy John Estes – I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead