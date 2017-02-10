Friday Night Fish Fry 2/10/17

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Two Gallants – Dyin’ Crapshooter’s Blues
  • —–
  • Howlin’ Wolf – All My Life
  • Super Super Blues Band – The Red Rooster
  • Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
  • —–
  • Jimmy Dawkins – If You’re Ready
  • Johnny B. Moore – I’m Going Upside Your Head
  • The Mannish Boys – These Kind Of Blues
  • —–
  • Gary Moore – Still Got The Blues
  • Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
  • Kirk Fletcher – Blues For Antone
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things That I Used To Do
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – To The Devil For A Dime
  • Fatback Deluxe – Mercy
  • Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
  • —–
  • Brandon Reeves – Working For Blues
  • The Wood Brothers – Midnight Rider
  • Lola – Bad Whiskey
  • —–
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Catfish Blues
  • Otis Rush – Got My Mojo Working
  • Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Give Me My Coat and Shoes
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Slow Train
  • Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater – A Good Leavin’ Alone