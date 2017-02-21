Freaker’s Ball | #62 | 2016 February 21

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Mitchell Manguno

It’s a very heavy, very humble episode of the Freaker’s Ball. Find me in a dream.

01000110 01110010 01100101 01100001 01101011 01100101 01110010 00100111 01110011 00100000 01000010 01100001 01101100 01101100

Track Listing ([Spotify link])

Song Artist Album Year
Bird of Prey Uriah Heep Salisbury 1971
Snake Charmer Rainbow Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow
 1975
Nude Disintegrating Parachutist Woman Budgie Budgie 1971
Queen of the Deep UFO Phenomenon 1974
Master of the Universe Hawkwind Space Ritual 1973
Sky High Manfred Mann’s Earth Band The Good Earth 1974
One Word Mahavishnu Orchestra Birds of Prey 1973
Over and Above Curved Air Phantasmagoria 1972

 