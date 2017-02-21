Freaker’s Ball | #62 | 2016 February 21
It’s a very heavy, very humble episode of the Freaker’s Ball. Find me in a dream.
01000110 01110010 01100101 01100001 01101011 01100101 01110010 00100111 01110011 00100000 01000010 01100001 01101100 01101100
Track Listing ([Spotify link])
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Bird of Prey
|Uriah Heep
|Salisbury
|1971
|Snake Charmer
|Rainbow
|Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow
|1975
|Nude Disintegrating Parachutist Woman
|Budgie
|Budgie
|1971
|Queen of the Deep
|UFO
|Phenomenon
|1974
|Master of the Universe
|Hawkwind
|Space Ritual
|1973
|Sky High
|Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
|The Good Earth
|1974
|One Word
|Mahavishnu Orchestra
|Birds of Prey
|1973
|Over and Above
|Curved Air
|Phantasmagoria
|1972