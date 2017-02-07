Freaker’s Ball | #61 | 2016 February 7

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Mitchell Manguno

It’s a mix-up. We’re all over the place. You’re gonna love it. Trust me. Have you ever felt…such…?

Freaker’s Ball

Track Listing ([Spotify link])

Song Artist Album Year
There is Loving/Among Us/There is Loving Kevin Ayers Whatevershebringswesing 1971
Ala Tul Agitation Free Malesch
 1972
Oh Yeah CAN Tago Mago 1971
Dort ist der Weg Popol Vuh Letzte Tage – Letzte Nächte 1976
Inca Roads Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention One Size Fits All 1975
Baby’s On Fire Brian Eno Here Come the Warm Jets 1974
Question The Moody Blues A Question of Balance 1970
Darkness (11/11) Van Der Graaf Generator The Least We Can Do is Wave to Each Other 1970

 