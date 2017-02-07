Freaker’s Ball | #61 | 2016 February 7
It’s a mix-up. We’re all over the place. You’re gonna love it. Trust me. Have you ever felt…such…?
Freaker’s Ball
Track Listing ([Spotify link])
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|There is Loving/Among Us/There is Loving
|Kevin Ayers
|Whatevershebringswesing
|1971
|Ala Tul
|Agitation Free
|Malesch
|1972
|Oh Yeah
|CAN
|Tago Mago
|1971
|Dort ist der Weg
|Popol Vuh
|Letzte Tage – Letzte Nächte
|1976
|Inca Roads
|Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
|One Size Fits All
|1975
|Baby’s On Fire
|Brian Eno
|Here Come the Warm Jets
|1974
|Question
|The Moody Blues
|A Question of Balance
|1970
|Darkness (11/11)
|Van Der Graaf Generator
|The Least We Can Do is Wave to Each Other
|1970