Circadian Rhythms 02/26/2017

Sunday, February 26, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

An eclectic mix of jazz and hiphop music to wind down your day.

  1. My One and Only Love – John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
  2. Sober – Childish Gambino
  3. Friend Zone – Thundercat
  4. Summer Montage / Madeline – Justin Hurwirtz
  5. Atchafalaya – Snarky Puppy
  6. Dark Red – Steve Lacy
  7. What are you doing the rest of your life – Ben Windell
  8. Dark is the Sun (Main Theme) – The Greg Foat Group
  9. BadBadNotGood – Vices
  10. Plastic – Moses Sumney
  11.  Valdez of Crenshaw – Terrace Martin
  12. Keep Your Head Up _ Tupac
  13.  02 03 17 – Mon tea