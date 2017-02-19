Circadian Rhythms 02/19/17
Last week we delved into the past, looking at one the major influences of the current hip-hop and electronic beat scene, J-Dilla. Today we explore the future of music. We’ve put together an eclectic mix of artists who are pushing the envelope in the current beat scene.
- Fog – Quickly, Quickly (3:34)
- Lawd ft Papa Bear – Blanda
- Already there – Taylor Mcferrin feat Robert Glasper
- Thursday – Tennyson X Mr Carmack (4:04)
- Murder – ROM feat Jarrea Vandal & Emmavie (3:59)
- Recess – Love u, need u (1:48)
- Cashmere – BadBadNotGood (4:46)
- I know what you want – Monte Booker (2:39)
- One More – R.O.M feat Deffie (2:42)
- Retaliate – Sam Gellaitry (3:04)
- Woods – Two (2:53)
- Realize – Sober Rob feat Blanda
- Verzache – Dunes and The Search (5:13)
- Six Forty Eight – Instupendo (ax.l) remix
- Jungle Waters – Sam Gellaitry