Circadian Rhythms 02/19/17

Last week we delved into the past, looking at one the major influences of the current hip-hop and electronic beat scene, J-Dilla. Today we explore the future of music. We’ve put together an eclectic mix of artists who are pushing the envelope in the current beat scene.

  1. Fog – Quickly, Quickly (3:34)
  2. Lawd ft Papa Bear – Blanda
  3. Already there – Taylor Mcferrin feat Robert Glasper
  4. Thursday – Tennyson X Mr Carmack (4:04)
  5. Murder – ROM feat Jarrea Vandal & Emmavie (3:59)
  6. Recess – Love u, need u (1:48)
  7. Cashmere – BadBadNotGood (4:46)
  8. I know what you want – Monte Booker (2:39)
  9. One More – R.O.M feat Deffie (2:42)
  10. Retaliate – Sam Gellaitry (3:04)
  11. Woods – Two (2:53)
  12. Realize – Sober Rob feat Blanda
  13. Verzache – Dunes and The Search (5:13)
  14. Six Forty Eight – Instupendo (ax.l) remix
  15. Jungle Waters – Sam Gellaitry