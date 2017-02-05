Circadian Rhythms 01/05/17
Show #15! Warm and fuzzy lofi-beats, sultry vocals and dreamy guitar solos on today’s show. Enjoy 🙂
- This Time Next Year – Kiefer
- KRTS – Hold on
- When The Clock Ticks – Jazz Liberators
- Equal Parts – Alegrarse
- Bubble Tea – Bsd.u
- Mt. Marcy – Okay, but this the last time
- Sly Cooper – Aimless
- She All On Me – Joe Kay’s Slowed Edits
- Can I Kick It – Tribe Called Quest
- Tinder Samurai – Samsa
- In the Midst of it All – Tom Misch ft Sam Willis
- Jupiter Greyscale – Gallant
- Apart – Goldwater
- Jump Out the Window – Big Sean
- Slow Wave – Sivey
- Sleeper – Snarky Puppy