Circadian Rhythms 01/05/17

Sunday, February 5, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Show #15! Warm and fuzzy lofi-beats, sultry vocals and dreamy guitar solos on today’s show. Enjoy 🙂

  1. This Time Next Year – Kiefer
  2. KRTS – Hold on
  3. When The Clock Ticks – Jazz Liberators
  4. Equal Parts – Alegrarse
  5. Bubble Tea – Bsd.u
  6. Mt. Marcy – Okay, but this the last time
  7. Sly Cooper – Aimless
  8. She All On Me – Joe Kay’s Slowed Edits
  9. Can I Kick It – Tribe Called Quest
  10. Tinder Samurai – Samsa
  11. In the Midst of it All – Tom Misch ft Sam Willis
  12. Jupiter Greyscale – Gallant
  13. Apart – Goldwater
  14. Jump Out the Window – Big Sean
  15. Slow Wave – Sivey
  16. Sleeper – Snarky Puppy